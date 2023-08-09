Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

