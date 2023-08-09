Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $411.57. 1,883,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

