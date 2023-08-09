Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 208 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.04. The stock had a trading volume of 589,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,477. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

