Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 605 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 949,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $99.69.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.