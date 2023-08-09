Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 605 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 949,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $99.69.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.