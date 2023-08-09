CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,372. CommScope has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $733.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,445,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

