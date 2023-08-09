Comparing Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oatly Group and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 141.67%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Chanson International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $769.73 million 1.04 -$392.57 million ($0.67) -2.01 Chanson International $13.27 million 0.75 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oatly Group and Chanson International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -51.37% -52.81% -30.99% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Chanson International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Chanson International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

