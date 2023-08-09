Comparing Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Symbolic Logic and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.5% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems 3.24% 12.88% 6.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Computer Programs and Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.30 $17.44 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $326.65 million 1.19 $15.56 million $0.74 36.03

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Computer Programs and Systems.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides post-acute care software systems; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement, and encoder solutions. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.