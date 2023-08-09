Comparing Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Plains Partners and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Comstock.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 47.43% 4,600.04% 31.56% Comstock -29,186.45% -51.07% -30.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $79.77 million 3.93 $40.65 million $1.65 8.16 Comstock $180,000.00 279.94 -$45.95 million ($0.59) -0.83

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Comstock on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

