Comparing Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nogin and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.10 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.35 -$16.72 billion ($39.77) -1.45

Volatility & Risk

Nogin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Nogin has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -39.73% Fidelity National Information Services -161.74% 12.54% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nogin and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fidelity National Information Services 1 8 10 1 2.55

Nogin presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 683.13%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $76.16, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. Given Nogin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Nogin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

