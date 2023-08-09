COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 154,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,504. The stock has a market cap of $349.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

