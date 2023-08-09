Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Compugen by 855.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compugen by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

