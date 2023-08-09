Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Trimmed by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 248,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

