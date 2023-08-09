Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of ED traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

