Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) versus Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Financial Comparison

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) and Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Constellium and Aluminum Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium 2.64% 28.20% 4.33% Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellium and Aluminum Co. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aluminum Co. of China 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellium presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Aluminum Co. of China.

91.3% of Constellium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellium and Aluminum Co. of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $8.56 billion 0.31 $317.13 million $1.47 12.33 Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than Aluminum Co. of China.

Summary

Constellium beats Aluminum Co. of China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded products and technologically advanced structures for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. Constellium SE was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration and mining of bauxite, coal, and other resources in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; refines bauxite into alumina; and sells alumina, as well as produces and sells refined alumina, gallium, and multi-form alumina bauxite. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electrical power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon, aluminum alloy, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, and raw and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment mines for coal deposits; generates and sells electricity using thermal, wind, and solar power sources to regional power grid corporations; and manufactures power related equipment. The Corporate and Other Operating segment provides research and development services; and operates other aluminum-related business activities. The company also acquires, manufactures, and distributes bauxite mines and limestone ore; and provides engineering project management, as well as engages in import and export activities. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

