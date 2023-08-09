Context Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XFIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 1,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

