Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Ocean Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCEAW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,949. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.
Ocean Biomedical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Biomedical
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.