Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCEAW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,949. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

