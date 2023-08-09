ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ContextLogic worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. UBS Group AG grew its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ContextLogic by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 276,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ContextLogic

ContextLogic Profile

(Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.