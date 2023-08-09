Contrasting Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Ambu A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 5.16% 19.32% 8.02% Ambu A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Ambu A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $2.04 billion 3.11 $143.50 million $2.18 55.05 Ambu A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Masimo and Ambu A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ambu A/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $159.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. Ambu A/S has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.01%. Given Ambu A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambu A/S is more favorable than Masimo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masimo beats Ambu A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of ECG electrodes; and airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. Ambu A/S was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

