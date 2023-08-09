Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,307 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $109,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 30.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 44.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.4% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,949. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

