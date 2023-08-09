Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.