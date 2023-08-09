Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

