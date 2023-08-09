Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.70. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

Shares of EQB opened at C$84.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$84.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

