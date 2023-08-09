Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF remained flat at $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 403,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,780. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

