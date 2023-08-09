Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$272.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

