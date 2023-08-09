CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
CorVel Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $215.34 on Friday. CorVel has a 12-month low of $135.81 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 96.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.
