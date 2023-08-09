CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $215.34 on Friday. CorVel has a 12-month low of $135.81 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 365,534 shares in the company, valued at $78,677,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 365,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,677,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,810. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 96.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

