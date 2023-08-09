Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

