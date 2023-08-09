Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. 10,951,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,213. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.