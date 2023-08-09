Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Up 11.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coveo Solutions traded as high as C$11.72 and last traded at C$11.50. Approximately 156,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 70,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a market cap of C$548.65 million and a PE ratio of -20.37.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.23 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.