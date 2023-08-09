Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of CXT traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 825,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $329.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,880,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,183,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

