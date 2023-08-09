Credit Suisse Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $189.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,665,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,381,117. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,345,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,261,164,000 after acquiring an additional 416,029 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

