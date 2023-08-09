Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Cricut’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Cricut Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 512,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.31. Cricut has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.89.

Cricut Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

