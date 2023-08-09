CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 222,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,200. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

