CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $50.95. 1,127,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

