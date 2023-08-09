Critical Comparison: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $330.08 million 1.76 $78.12 million $2.80 7.06 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.47 $34.73 million $1.29 7.44

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 20.85% 10.66% 1.15% Macatawa Bank 37.13% 17.65% 1.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Univest Financial and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Univest Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

