Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.81. 3,259,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

