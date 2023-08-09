Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 365,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,309. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

