Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 2,884,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

