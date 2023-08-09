Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,637 shares of company stock worth $7,103,084 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,440. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

