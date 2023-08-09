Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.34. 1,068,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,950. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.