Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 8,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,252. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $298.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

