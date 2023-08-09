Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 2,978,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,534. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.