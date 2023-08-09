Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,044,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,261,559. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

