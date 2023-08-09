Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,494. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

