Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 1,794,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

