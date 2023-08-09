Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 479,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168,301 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,336,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 207,453 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

