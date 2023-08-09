Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $191.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $207.38 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

