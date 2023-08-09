Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $188.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CW. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,594,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $212,009,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.