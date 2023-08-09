CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UAN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,310. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.