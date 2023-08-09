Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,992 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

