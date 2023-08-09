Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 849,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period.

SCHH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 2,204,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,091. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

